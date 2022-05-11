KP CM inaugurates 20th modular operation theater at KTH

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday inaugurated 20th modular operation theater at Khyber Teaching Hospitals (KTH) which was established at a cost of Rs. 350 million.

Talking to media here after inaugurating the facility, the CM said that KP government was providing free health facilities to its citizens under Sehat Insaf Card.

He said the modular operation theater was equipped with the latest technology and equipment, adding that KTH hospital was providing the best medical car facilities to people from across the provinces and Afghanistan.

At the end of the function, the CM appreciated the services of KTH administration and staff and congratulated them on having the state of the art operation theater.

