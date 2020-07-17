KP CM inaugurates access roads projects to scenic tourist spots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan paid a visit to the scenic tourist spot of Shogran in district Mansehra on Friday and formally inaugurated three different projects of access roads to local tourist destinations.

These access roads include 15-Kilometer Manoor valley road, 11-Kilometer Shogran valley road and 09-kilometers Pabrang valley road. These projects will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 1421.00 millions.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, Mahmood Khan said that SoPs had been prepared to open tourism sector in the province, and a decision to this effect would be made soon after the upcoming Eid in consultation with the Federal and provincial government.

He termed the promotion of tourism sector in the province as one of the top priority area of his government and said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government was making concerted efforts under a well devised strategy to boost tourism sector on modern lines in order to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people and strengthen economy of the province adding that Tourism Authority has been established in the province to achieve this end.

He remarked that besides identification of new tourist spots in the province, access roads are being constructed in order to facilitate access of local and foreign tourists to these newly identified tourist spots.

"An amount of Rs. 2400 millions has been allocated in the new Annual Development Program for the construction of access roads to various tourist points in Hazara Division whereas work is in progress on a total of 370-km long road infrastructure in various tourists spots of the province within estimated cost of Rs.20 billions under the KITE project." Mahmood Khan remarked and added that feasibility study was being carried out on the establishment of 10 Integrated Tourism Zones in Hazara and Malakand division.

The Chief Minister maintained that due to the corona situation, economy of the province has been affected badly and the provincial government is facing a budget deficit of Rs.

53 billion. But, despite such financial crises the provincial government has not made any compromise on developmental portfolio.

He said that like other sectors, tourism sector had also been affected due to the prevailing corona situation and the provincial government is fully cognizant of the difficulties faced by the people attached with tourism industry due to lockdown measures.

Touching upon the mega developmental schemes of his government, Mahmood Khan remarked that BRT, Malam Jabba Sky Resort, Billion Tree and Swat Motorway projects were the flagship projects of the provincial government adding that all the developmental schemes of the provincial government were free of all kinds of corruption and malpractices, and we welcome all the concerned investigation agencies to probe into these mega schemes.

Responding to the baseless allegations and criticism of political opponents regarding the provincial government, Mahmood Khan said that according to all the public opinion polls, performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is the most satisfactory of all the other provincial government but those who are ignorant of this fact are criticizing the provincial government just because of political differences.

Mahmood Khan said that four different spots in District Mansehra have been selected to be developed into full fledged tourist destinations whereas 10 more spots would be added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced to construct Rest Areas for tourists in Shogran Valley. He also announced construction of building for Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Balakot, establishment of two Girls Degree Colleges in Balakot, construction of concrete bridges on river Kunhar, approval of beautification schemes for Mansehra, grant of Rs.1.00 million for Balakot Press Club and Rs. 2.00 million for Mansehra Press Club.