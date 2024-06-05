KP CM inaugurates Central Park in Regi Model Town

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the Central Park covering an area of 266 kanals in Regi Model Town here Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the CM Secretariat, the Central Park has been completed at a cost of Rs 110 million and consists of 491,692 square feet of four large green lawns, 1.

5 km long jogging track and 710 meter long walkways.

The parking area has the facility to accommodate more than 150 vehicles while the Park has the facilities of umbrella tents, dustbins, benches, garden lights, different types of fruit and ornamental plants, separate washrooms for men, women and special persons.

A bird sanctuary has also been developed in the centre of the Park where peacocks, partridges and other birds were kept for the attraction of visitors.