Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates CTD Investigation, Intelligence Block

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

KP CM inaugurates CTD investigation, Intelligence block

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters here and inaugurated the newly constructed Investigation and Intelligence Block.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including an auditorium, conference rooms, a library, offices, and advanced technological infrastructure.

During the visit, CM Gandapur received a detailed briefing on the provincial government's initiatives to enhance CTD's capacity.

CM Gandapur praised the progress made in forensic labs, with advanced equipment and expert personnel now in place.

He said that CTD has also been provided with bulletproof vehicles, jammers, drones, night vision devices, and thermal guns to effectively seal with terrorists.

On the occasion it was said that CTD's significant achievements include a 50 percent increase in convictions and a rise in remand durations from an average of 1.4 days to 25 days. In 2024, courts rejected 123 bail applications, up from 55 in 2022.

The Chief Minister commended the CTD for its effective operations, stating, "In 2023, the CTD setup in KP was minimal.

He announced an additional funding of Rs 1 billion for further enhancements, including bomb-proof vehicles, sniper rifles, and high-tech kits.

CM Gandapur also pledged support for police martyrs' families, increasing their recruitment quota and providing plots.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are fighting a national battle, and their sacrifices will not go unrecognized," he concluded.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit Vehicles Progress Sunday From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

1 day ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan