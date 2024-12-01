KP CM Inaugurates CTD Investigation, Intelligence Block
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday visited the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Headquarters here and inaugurated the newly constructed Investigation and Intelligence Block.
The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including an auditorium, conference rooms, a library, offices, and advanced technological infrastructure.
During the visit, CM Gandapur received a detailed briefing on the provincial government's initiatives to enhance CTD's capacity.
CM Gandapur praised the progress made in forensic labs, with advanced equipment and expert personnel now in place.
He said that CTD has also been provided with bulletproof vehicles, jammers, drones, night vision devices, and thermal guns to effectively seal with terrorists.
On the occasion it was said that CTD's significant achievements include a 50 percent increase in convictions and a rise in remand durations from an average of 1.4 days to 25 days. In 2024, courts rejected 123 bail applications, up from 55 in 2022.
The Chief Minister commended the CTD for its effective operations, stating, "In 2023, the CTD setup in KP was minimal.
He announced an additional funding of Rs 1 billion for further enhancements, including bomb-proof vehicles, sniper rifles, and high-tech kits.
CM Gandapur also pledged support for police martyrs' families, increasing their recruitment quota and providing plots.
"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police are fighting a national battle, and their sacrifices will not go unrecognized," he concluded.
