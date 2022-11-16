UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Development Projects In Timargarh, Bajaur

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 07:13 PM

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid one-day visit to sub-division Timargarh and Bajaur and inaugurated several development projects worth billions of rupees

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday paid one-day visit to sub-division Timargarh and Bajaur and inaugurated several development projects worth billions of rupees.

Addressing the public gathering on the occasion he said that the provincial government was working under a comprehensive strategy to address the deprivations of the people of the backward districts, especially the merged tribal districts.

Despite financial issues, he said KP government had increased the budget of the tribal districts from 24 billion rupees to 64 billion rupees and was taking steps beyond its capacity to fulfill the promises made to the tribal people.

The CM criticized role of Federal government towards the province and said that the funds of merged districts were stopped while the outstanding amount under net hydel profit was also not being paid.

On the occasion, the CM laid foundation stone for construction of 52.5 km long roads at six different places in Bajaur district, besides establishment of 12 Primary schools, up-gradation of six primary schools to middle, 17 middle to high schools and 17 high schools.

He also inaugurated the completed Hockey Astroturf and Football Ground and Hostel at sports Complex in Khar, Sports Stadium in Mohmand and Rescue-1122 building in Navagai, up-gradation of Category D Hospital in Maidan to Category C, Kimber Bypass Road, Maidan to Brawal Tunnel, Jheel Chowk to Timargarha Chowk road and laid foundation stone construction of two bridges.

