KP CM inaugurates D.I. Khan Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday inaugurated D.I Khan Economic Zone to usher industrial development and socio-economic uplift in the area.

Besides, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial cabinet members Taimur Salim Jaghra, Ziaullah Bangash, Abdul Kareem and others.

The economic zone will be set up on 189 acre of land having more than 100 industrial units. The economic zone will create around 30000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, whereas, an investment worth Rs.1.5 billion is expected on colonization.

The chief minister also performed ground breaking of the construction of access roads to the historic tourists spot Shaikh Badin to revive it on modern lines with the aim to promote tourism activities in southern parts of the province. The project would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs 3 billion.