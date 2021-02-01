UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Inaugurates D.I. Khan Economic Zone

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:10 PM

KP CM inaugurates D.I. Khan Economic Zone

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday inaugurated D.I Khan Economic Zone to usher industrial development and socio-economic uplift in the area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday inaugurated D.I Khan Economic Zone to usher industrial development and socio-economic uplift in the area.

Besides, Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister was accompanied by provincial cabinet members Taimur Salim Jaghra, Ziaullah Bangash, Abdul Kareem and others.

The economic zone will be set up on 189 acre of land having more than 100 industrial units. The economic zone will create around 30000 direct and indirect employment opportunities, whereas, an investment worth Rs.1.5 billion is expected on colonization.

The chief minister also performed ground breaking of the construction of access roads to the historic tourists spot Shaikh Badin to revive it on modern lines with the aim to promote tourism activities in southern parts of the province. The project would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs 3 billion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badin I Khan Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Incleme ..

37 seconds ago

More budget to be earmarked for newly set up unive ..

38 seconds ago

Tajik mosques reopen as government claims coronavi ..

40 seconds ago

Seven Spanish Care Facility Residents Die After Re ..

42 seconds ago

CPO introduces 3 new units in all police stations

4 minutes ago

DG Khan Chamber's President calls on Chief Ministe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.