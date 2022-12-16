UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Different Roads Projects In Swat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

KP CM inaugurates different roads projects in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday laid foundation stone of 57 kilometers Shamozai-Bagh Dheri Road to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs four billion in Swat.

The CM also laid foundation stone of 12kms Chupryal bypass road and Baryam-Wani road that would cost Rs1. 2 billion.

The Chief Minister said that KP would be made center of trade corridor.

He said that providing better facilities to people was the top priority of the government.

These projects on completion would open up these areas for trade and tourism, he maintained.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Road Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

5 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

14 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

14 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

14 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.