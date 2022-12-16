KP CM inaugurates different roads projects in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan on Friday laid foundation stone of 57 kilometers Shamozai-Bagh Dheri Road to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs four billion in Swat.

The CM also laid foundation stone of 12kms Chupryal bypass road and Baryam-Wani road that would cost Rs1. 2 billion.

The Chief Minister said that KP would be made center of trade corridor.

He said that providing better facilities to people was the top priority of the government.

These projects on completion would open up these areas for trade and tourism, he maintained.