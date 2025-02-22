Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates Jaroba Dam In Nowshera District

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 PM

KP CM inaugurates Jaroba dam in Nowshera district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, visited Nowshera district on Saturday, where he formally inaugurated the newly constructed Jaroba Dam.

He was accompanied by provincial ministers Aqibullah Khan, Mian Khalique-ur-Rehman, and MNAs and MPAs elected from Nowshera.

Constructed at a cost of PKR 777 million, the 115-foot-high and 697-foot-wide dam is expected to bring 930 acres of barren land under cultivation by providing 4.65 cusecs of irrigation water.

Additionally, a 6.15-kilometer-long canal has been constructed to facilitate irrigation in adjacent villages. Apart from irrigation, the dam will also improve water storage and supply for domestic use. It is set to provide 0.75 cusecs of drinking water, benefitting a population of 22,000 people.

