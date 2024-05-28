Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates Lot-1 Of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday, paid a visit to district Swabi, where he inaugurated Lot-1 of the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1000 million.

It worth mentioning here that the whole project would be completed in three different lots and four packages at a total estimated cost of Rs. 15.6 billion, benefitting its gross command area of 30,000 acres, extendable to additional command area of 8,000 acres in future.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the project, the Chief Minister said that Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project would play an important role in the development and prosperity of the region.

He said that agriculture and irrigation sectors are among the top most priorities of his government; pragmatic steps would be taken under well devised and integrated strategy to address the longstanding issue of food security on sustainable basis.

He added that innovative research techniques and modern farming would be promoted so as to increase per acre yield of agriculture commodities of the province.

He maintained that providing employment opportunities to the youth of this province is also a priority of incumbent provincial government; talented and skilled youth would be provided with soft loans in order to enable them to start their own business.

The provincial government has allocated sufficient funds for this purpose in the budget of new fiscal year, he added. “We believe in the uniform development of the province; development activities would be carried out keeping in view the needs and requirements of the people in each district across the province”, he remarked and urged the general public to keep vigilant eye on development activities being carried out in their areas, identify the malpractices and wrong doings, the government will take strict action against the responsible ones.

He also emphasized the government officials to serve people in an efficient manner adding that all the departments are responsible for addressing the public issues on their door steps. He said that issue of power outage in the province has been discussed in details with the relevant Federal ministers, the problem of unannounced load-shedding would be resolved soon.

The chief minister on this occasion, announced dualization of Swabi-Topi road and establishment of a Degree College in rented building at Gadoon.

He also announced to provide funds required for completion of Women and Children Hospital Swabi this year. MNAs Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakai, Provincial Minister Aqibullah and MPA Rangeez Khan also addressed the ceremony, whereas Provincial Minister Faisal Tarakai and other were present on this occasion.

