KP CM Inaugurates Lot-1 Of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 11:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday, paid a visit to district Swabi, where he inaugurated Lot-1 of the Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project, which has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1000 million.
It worth mentioning here that the whole project would be completed in three different lots and four packages at a total estimated cost of Rs. 15.6 billion, benefitting its gross command area of 30,000 acres, extendable to additional command area of 8,000 acres in future.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the project, the Chief Minister said that Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project would play an important role in the development and prosperity of the region.
He said that agriculture and irrigation sectors are among the top most priorities of his government; pragmatic steps would be taken under well devised and integrated strategy to address the longstanding issue of food security on sustainable basis.
He added that innovative research techniques and modern farming would be promoted so as to increase per acre yield of agriculture commodities of the province.
He maintained that providing employment opportunities to the youth of this province is also a priority of incumbent provincial government; talented and skilled youth would be provided with soft loans in order to enable them to start their own business.
The provincial government has allocated sufficient funds for this purpose in the budget of new fiscal year, he added. “We believe in the uniform development of the province; development activities would be carried out keeping in view the needs and requirements of the people in each district across the province”, he remarked and urged the general public to keep vigilant eye on development activities being carried out in their areas, identify the malpractices and wrong doings, the government will take strict action against the responsible ones.
He also emphasized the government officials to serve people in an efficient manner adding that all the departments are responsible for addressing the public issues on their door steps. He said that issue of power outage in the province has been discussed in details with the relevant Federal ministers, the problem of unannounced load-shedding would be resolved soon.
The chief minister on this occasion, announced dualization of Swabi-Topi road and establishment of a Degree College in rented building at Gadoon.
He also announced to provide funds required for completion of Women and Children Hospital Swabi this year. MNAs Asad Qaiser, Shahram Tarakai, Provincial Minister Aqibullah and MPA Rangeez Khan also addressed the ceremony, whereas Provincial Minister Faisal Tarakai and other were present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 4,000 Gwadar's flood-affected households to receive Rs 32,000 in two installments6 minutes ago
-
Minister admires EU on recognizing Palestine independent state6 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicopter crash16 minutes ago
-
Health ministers meet JICA Pakistan delegation16 minutes ago
-
Politicisation of India’s military strategy influenced by Chanakya threat to region: Gen Zubair1 hour ago
-
Over 200 firefighters extinguish Margalla Hills fire1 hour ago
-
03 murder suspects, including two women, apprehended in Kohat1 hour ago
-
Four persons drown in waterways in Jamshoro1 hour ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
AJK PM congratulates nation on 26th anniversary of nuclear tests2 hours ago
-
Admin to set up 11 temporary cattle markets to facilitate citizens2 hours ago
-
Obesity, painkiller usage may increase risk of stroke: Study2 hours ago