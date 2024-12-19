KP CM Inaugurates Modern Mobile Food Testing Laboratories
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday inaugurated state-of-the-art mobile food testing laboratories and emphasized the urgent need for strict measures to combat food adulteration.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony here, he said that adulteration in food items was a serious issue and noted that "despite being Muslims, we are involved in such practices, which are strictly condemned in Islamic teachings."
He highlighted the government's commitment to providing citizens with adulteration-free, clean, and healthy food.
Praising the Food Authority, he said its performance in ensuring food safety has been commendable.
To further strengthen the food safety regime, the government had planned to enhance the capacity of this institution, adding that addition of five modern mobile laboratories would play a crucial role in improving food safety measures.
On the occasion, the CM directed the completion of the static food laboratory in Peshawar within a month.
Once operational, the lab would enable the registration of all food items in the province.
He mentioned that no food product would be sold in the province without registration and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from this lab.
He said the government was determined to eradicate food adulteration and safeguard public health in the province.
