KP CM inaugurates multiple development projects in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Monday inaugurated multiple development projects worth billions of rupees in Abbottabad.

Among the projects inaugurated include Shimla Park, Hazara Museum, widening and dualization of Abbottabad-Murree Road and new building of Rescue 1122. Shimla Park, spanning over 16 Kanal of land has been established with the total cost of Rs 227 million.

Hazara Museum, the first ever Museum in Hazara division, has been established with the total cost of Rs 60 million. Moreover, new building of Rescue 1122 has been built with the total cost of Rs. 44 million.

About 5.1- km long Abbottabad-Murree Road has been widened and dualized with the total cost of Rs 1.131billion. Widening of Abbottabad-Murree road also included the construction of 2-km long link road and footpath.

The chief minister, during his visit also performed the ground breaking of Astro Turf Hockey Stadium project which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 115 million.

The chief minister was accompanied by Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, , MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, provincial cabinet members Kamran Bangash, Syed Ahmed Hussain Shah, and members of provincial assembly.

Later on, addressing the public gathering, Chief Minister said that elected representatives in the past had done nothing for Hazara Division whereas provincial government of PTI has devised uniform development strategy for all the districts and launched various developmental projects in the different parts of the province.

He added that there would be no injustice to the any part of the province and all the districts would have equal share in the development sector.

Highlighting the development schemes for the district Abbottabad, Mahmood Khan said that work on various developmental projects worth Rs. 17 billion was in progress in District Abbottabad under the Provincial Annual Development Program including upgradation of District Headquarter Hospital Abbottabad to category-A and reconstruction of Government College of Technology Abbottabad. Estimated costs of the projects were Rs. 902 million and Rs. 714 million respectively.

Other ongoing projects included establishment of Rescue Service (estimated cost Rs. 476 million), construction of Chamak Maira Dam (estimated cost Rs. 1130 million), special development package of Rs. 500 million for Gallyat Development Authority and other road sector projects.

He said that under the current financial year, Rs. 2 billion had also been allocated for the new developmental projects of district Abbottabad including special development package of Rs. 500 million for different union counsels, establishment of degree college Boi, Gravity Water Supply Scheme Havellian and establishment of IT Park in Abbottabad etc.

Besides he said that the provincial government was reconstructing 350 schools affected by earth quack through its own resources.

He said that under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), Rs. 20 billion have been allocated for various projects in Abbottabad including gravity water supply scheme, new water supply network, integrated solid waste management system, Sherwan adventure and family park, Salhad park and other projects.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the incumbent government, Mahmood Khan said that when they came into power, the country was on verge to default due to poor policies of the past rulers which was undoubtedly a big challenge for the government. However, he said that incumbent government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the path of sustainable development.

Mahmood Khan also highlighted the major achievements of his government and said that incumbent provincial government has presented a historical budget of Rs. 1.00 trillion in the first time adding that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province to provide free healthcare facility to its cent percent population. He further stated that the provincial government was going to launch Kissan Card for the farmers of the province adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will himself launch this scheme very soon.

He said that education card would also been launched in order to impart higher education to the children of poor families in the province.

Similarly, he said that the government was also going to launch Rashan Card in order to provide free food items to vulnerable households at their door steps.

He on this occasion announced up-gradation of category-D hospital Havellian and provision of Rs. 1.00 billion for acquisition of land for the widening of NHA Road and Rs. 20 million for acquisition of land for graveyards in Abbottabad city and Cantonment.

Earlier, addressing the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Abbottabad Press Club, the chief minister said that journalists have a key role in guiding the government in right direction adding that journalists should promote positive reporting based on facts and realities.

"Provincial government would welcome the positive criticism from media", he said and urged upon them to also highlight the important public welfare projects of the government.

He said that the provincial government was also working for the welfare of journalist's community and added that the issues of the journalists in Abbottabad would be resolved on priority.

The chief minister on the occasion handed over a grant-in-aid cheque of Rs. 8.00 million to the cabinet for Abbottabad Press Club. He also gave a cheque of Rs. 2.00 million as grant-in-aid for Abbottabad Union of Journalists.

Representative delegations of District Bar Abbottabad and local trade community also met with chief minister and informed him about their issues.

The chief minister assured that their genuine issues would be resolved on priority.