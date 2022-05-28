KP CM inaugurates multiple uplift schemes in Kalam

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day-long visit to Kalam and Bahrain areas of district Swat where he inaugurated multiple development projects and addressed a public gathering there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a day-long visit to Kalam and Bahrain areas of district Swat where he inaugurated multiple development projects and addressed a public gathering there.

The chief minister performed the ground breaking of Staff Colony for Kalam-Gabral hydropower project employees and Shahi cricket Stadium in Kalam. These projects will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion and Rs 2.8 billion respectively.

He also inaugurated various projects including engineering university Kalam campus, solarization of Masajids and Schools and other roads projects.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated Tirat Model school, Government High Schools Qandil, Gornai, seven RCC bridges and other projects in Bahrain.

The chief minister while addressing a public gathering in Kalam said that work was underway on various development projects worth billions of rupees in various sectors in Kalam and Kalam Gabral Hydropower Project would prove to be a milestone in the development and prosperity of the area.

He said that groundbreaking of the Staff Colony project has been performed and it would be completed with an estimated cost of about Rs 4 billion adding that very soon the ground breaking of the power station would also be performed which will be completed at a cost of Rs 36 billion. He said that Rs 1 billion would be spent under the project to meet the needs of the Kalam.

Mahmood Khan said that the establishment of an international standard Kalam Cricket Stadium was another important project for the development of the area which would help to promote local tourism at international level besides boosting sports activities. Kalam is an excellent place for tourism and the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to promote tourism in Kalam', he remarked.

He urged upon the local people to play their role in maintaining the natural beauty of Kalam and all the development works in Kalam would be done in consultation with the local people. He clarified that illegal cutting of mountains and trees in Kalam would not be allowed at any cost.