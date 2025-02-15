Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates MVA System, PayMir For Fee For Vehicle Registration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday inaugurated the Motor Vehicle Automation (MVA) System through which people would get all motor vehicle services, remotely.

In a statement issued by his office, the MVA System digitizes all matters of vehicle registration including fee payment, transfer of ownership, tax payment and submission for universal number plates.

The MVA System is a safe and effective system that would create transparency and ease in obtaining services. To prevent theft and misuse of vehicles, a central database has been created that combines information of old and new vehicles.

People can do all matters of transfer of vehicle ownership, registration of auctioned vehicles and modification of vehicle details online. Verification of vehicle owners has also become possible through integration with NADRA.

In addition, an android app available on playstore named ‘PayMir’ can be used to pay fees online.

This modern system has also significantly increased the revenue of the provincial government, which would further improve the delivery of public services.

