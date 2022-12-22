KP CM inaugurates new block in Khyber College of Dentistry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed building at Khyber College of Dentistry (KCD).

According to Dean and Professor Dr Syed Nasir Shah, this new building would double the patient catering capacity, adding that it has seven floors including a day care centre, IT, library, mosque, college store, two lecture theatres and laboratories.

Three clinical departments are located on the first and second floors with 90 dental chairs. The Basic Science Block is on the 3rd, 4th and 5th floors and has four departments.

KP Health Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra who was also present on the occasion said that this development project was started in February 2015 and completed in December 2022 at a cost of Rs 580 million.