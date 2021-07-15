UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP CM Inaugurates Pensioners Facilitation Center

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

KP CM inaugurates Pensioners Facilitation Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minster Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated Pensioners Facilitation Center including Information and Complaint Cell at the Accountant General Office here.

On the occasion, a detailed briefing was given to CM about facilities being providing to pensioners.

He appreciated officers of Accountant General Office for setting up Facilitation Center and Information and Complaint Cell to facilitate pensioners and resolving their problems without any delay.

Mahmood Khan said that credit of initiating reforms process in the government institutions went to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He said that citizen facilitation centers and service delivery centers had been setup in every district to facilitate people in government offices.

He hoped Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would come into power again with two-third majority due to these reforms process with an aim to increase efficiency and enhance transparency.

KP CM said that provision of maximum facilities to people including government servants and pensioners was the core part of agenda reforms process.

Chief Minister said that record revenue of Rs 56 billion was generated due to tax reforms, adding that despite difficult economic situation due to Covid-19 the government not only imposed any new tax but gave more relief to people in budget.

Appreciating the steps taken by the Accountant General office, he said reforms process would continue to facilities people in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Government Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

7 minutes ago

Govt revises prices of petroleum products

11 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber&#039;s webinar examines impact of ad ..

51 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,541 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.