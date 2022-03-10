KP CM inaugurates several development projects in Kohat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including the newly built sports complex costing Rs 262 million.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including the newly built sports complex costing Rs 262 million.

These projects were completed at cost of Rs 230 and Rs. 210 million respectively.

During a daylong visit to the district, the chief minister visited Government Girls Degree College Estherzai and Government Girls Degree College Billi Ting.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the up-gradation of Boys High school and rescue station Shakardara, which would be completed at cost of Rs 28 million and Rs 36 million respectively.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Gambat Tehsil building, costing Rs 290 million.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the expansion of 32 km-long Jawaki-Gozdara Road which would be completed at a cost of Rs 830 million.

Other projects that were inaugurated by the chief minister include rehabilitation of a 6.4 km long road from Abbas Chowk to Dara Tunnel which has been completed at cost of Rs 226 million, Type D-Hospital, Jowaki and Sunny Khel Road projects.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also distributed Ehsas Kifalat cards among the deserving families.