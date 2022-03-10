UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Several Development Projects In Kohat

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 02:05 PM

KP CM inaugurates several development projects in Kohat

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including the newly built sports complex costing Rs 262 million.

These projects were completed at cost of Rs 230 and Rs. 210 million respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including the newly built sports complex costing Rs 262 million.

These projects were completed at cost of Rs 230 and Rs. 210 million respectively.

During a daylong visit to the district, the chief minister visited Government Girls Degree College Estherzai and Government Girls Degree College Billi Ting.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the up-gradation of Boys High school and rescue station Shakardara, which would be completed at cost of Rs 28 million and Rs 36 million respectively.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Gambat Tehsil building, costing Rs 290 million.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the expansion of 32 km-long Jawaki-Gozdara Road which would be completed at a cost of Rs 830 million.

Other projects that were inaugurated by the chief minister include rehabilitation of a 6.4 km long road from Abbas Chowk to Dara Tunnel which has been completed at cost of Rs 226 million, Type D-Hospital, Jowaki and Sunny Khel Road projects.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also distributed Ehsas Kifalat cards among the deserving families.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Visit Road Gambat From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Chinese manufacturer unveils new generation of com ..

Chinese manufacturer unveils new generation of commercial maglev train

1 minute ago
 First shipment of 'Halal Meat' to reach Tashkent w ..

First shipment of 'Halal Meat' to reach Tashkent within week: Razak Dawood

1 minute ago
 Women's Cricket World Cup scores: NZL v IND

Women's Cricket World Cup scores: NZL v IND

8 minutes ago
 Over 900 measles cases reported across 3 regions i ..

Over 900 measles cases reported across 3 regions in Ethiopia: UN

8 minutes ago
 Letting state TV dominate, Russia chokes free medi ..

Letting state TV dominate, Russia chokes free media

8 minutes ago
 UNGA's revitalization key to promoting world peace ..

UNGA's revitalization key to promoting world peace, sustainable development: Pak ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>