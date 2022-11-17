UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Several Development Projects In Tehsil Adenzai

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KP CM inaugurates several development projects in Tehsil Adenzai

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated Rs 2721.432 million development projects in Tehsil Adenzai here.

The projects included Chakdara Public Park at a cost of Rs 40.50 million, Sanam Dam at a cost of Rs 1953 million, Rs. 536.10 million Chakdara Bypass, Rs 87.626 million's Government Degree College Gulabad Rs 74.

626 million Rescue-1122 station in Adenzai and Isbanar Park and Stadium at a cost of 30 million rupees.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Mohammad Zubair Khan, MPA Humayun Khan, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed were also present on this occasion.

The elected representatives thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inaugurating the development projects in Adenzai.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dam Dir Adenzai Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

38 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

49 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

53 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

1 hour ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.