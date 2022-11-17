KP CM inaugurates several development projects in Tehsil Adenzai

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) ::Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated Rs 2721.432 million development projects in Tehsil Adenzai here.

The projects included Chakdara Public Park at a cost of Rs 40.50 million, Sanam Dam at a cost of Rs 1953 million, Rs. 536.10 million Chakdara Bypass, Rs 87.626 million's Government Degree College Gulabad Rs 74.

626 million Rescue-1122 station in Adenzai and Isbanar Park and Stadium at a cost of 30 million rupees.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Mohammad Zubair Khan, MPA Humayun Khan, MNA Syed Mehboob Shah, MPA Malik Shafiullah Khan and former Federal Minister Murad Saeed were also present on this occasion.

The elected representatives thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for inaugurating the development projects in Adenzai.