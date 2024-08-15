Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates Solar Scheme Design, Online Application

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KP CM inaugurates solar scheme design, online application

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday inaugurated model design of solar scheme and online application.

The Chief Minister announced to increase number of poor beneficiaries families from one lakh to 130,000, says a statement.

The Chief Minister announced to give solar system to separate 30,000 poor families of merged tribal districts.

Preference would be given to areas with high line losses feeders and hot regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The solar system would be given under a package including solar panels, wiring and panel stands

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor From

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan