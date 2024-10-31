KP CM Inaugurates Solarization Of Colleges Project
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday visited the Government College Peshawar and inaugurated solarization of colleges project.
Under the project, 10 KVA solar system has been installed in 80 government colleges across the province.
Out of which solarization of 10 colleges has been completed so far.
The total cost of installation of 10 KVA solar system per college is Rs 2.41 million.
The installation of the solar system would reduce the consumption of electricity by 11,000 to 12,000 units per month.
By installing solar system, each college would save 55 thousand rupees per month in terms of electricity bill.
The cost of this solar system would be paid off in less than 3 years.
During the function, the Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the students who secured prominent positions in the MDCAT and Boards examinations.
In his speech the CM announced restoration of students' unions in the province and said that the students are our future.
He urged students to work hard to inculcate in themselves those qualities which were needed for the development of the country.
"We have to create a system in which no section is deprived, everyone gets equal opportunities, " he said adding that everyone could become a great person by thinking big.
He said there was no substitute for hard work, and advised the students to defeat inefficiency in the system by moving forward.
"You have to keep going, one failure doesn't mean you stop."
He said that despite limited resources, the provincial government would continue to take steps for the welfare of students.
He said the number of scholarships for students had been increased to provide more opportunities to them.
Ali Amin said that Pakistan is our country and it is our responsibility to take it on the path of development.
