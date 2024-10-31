Open Menu

KP CM Inaugurates Solarization Of Colleges Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KP CM inaugurates solarization of colleges project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday visited the Government College Peshawar and inaugurated solarization of colleges project.

Under the project, 10 KVA solar system has been installed in 80 government colleges across the province.

Out of which solarization of 10 colleges has been completed so far.

The total cost of installation of 10 KVA solar system per college is Rs 2.41 million.

The installation of the solar system would reduce the consumption of electricity by 11,000 to 12,000 units per month.

By installing solar system, each college would save 55 thousand rupees per month in terms of electricity bill.

The cost of this solar system would be paid off in less than 3 years.

During the function, the Chief Minister also distributed prizes to the students who secured prominent positions in the MDCAT and Boards examinations.

In his speech the CM announced restoration of students' unions in the province and said that the students are our future.

He urged students to work hard to inculcate in themselves those qualities which were needed for the development of the country.

"We have to create a system in which no section is deprived, everyone gets equal opportunities, " he said adding that everyone could become a great person by thinking big.

He said there was no substitute for hard work, and advised the students to defeat inefficiency in the system by moving forward.

"You have to keep going, one failure doesn't mean you stop."

He said that despite limited resources, the provincial government would continue to take steps for the welfare of students.

He said the number of scholarships for students had been increased to provide more opportunities to them.

Ali Amin said that Pakistan is our country and it is our responsibility to take it on the path of development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Mi ..

Pakistani Companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

60 minutes ago
 ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growt ..

ICAP’s CFO Conference Emphasizes Inclusive Growth and Strategic Business Trans ..

1 hour ago
 No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pa ..

No visa fee for Sikh pilgrims who want to visit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic acciden ..

Natasha Danish acquitted in Karsaz traffic accident case

2 hours ago
 Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s ..

Sanai Mirza celebrates son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s 6th birthday

2 hours ago
 Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die

3 hours ago
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December ..

Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January

4 hours ago
 Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who l ..

Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad

4 hours ago
 Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, ot ..

Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS ..

Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan