KP CM inaugurates two mini-hydropower projects in Battagram

Battagram, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including two mini-hydropower projects having a total generation capacity of 550 kV in Battagram to provide low-cost affordable electricity to local people.

The mini-hydro projects inaugurated include 300 KV Kuckrishing and 250 KV Batta Mori mini hydro power stations were completed at a total cost of Rs. 71.3 million.

These mini power plants will provide affordable electricity to more than six hundred and fifty households in the area.

He said that mini-micro hydropower projects would provide electricity to the local people and would ease the power shortage issue in the district.

Chief Minister inaugurated the construction of Maidan to Karwar road completed at a cost of Rs. 60 million and Batgram Paye Mall road constructed at a cost of Rs. 45 million.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Kuckrishing RCC Bridge constructed at a cost of over Rs. 40 million.

He also addressed a public rally and said that PTI would sweep local government election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like it did in 2018 general elections due to popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan and development work carried out the provincial government.