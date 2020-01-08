KP CM inaugurates uplift schemes in tribal district Khyber

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday inaugurated several development projects in tribal district Khyber including improvement and widening of 43-Kilometer Road from Bara to Mastak.

The project will be completed in two years with a cost of Rs1.6 billion which will reduce the travel time from four hours to two hours. The chief minister also inaugurated construction work on Rescue 1122 building in Tehsil Bara which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 million in 18 months period.

Similarly, the construction work on Rescue 1122 building in Tehsil Jamrud was also inaugurated having an estimated cost of Rs 14.172 million and will be completed in two years time.

Meanwhile, the CM also inaugurated building for Citizen Facilitation Center in Bara Tehsil. The center has been completed at a cost of Rs 19.7 million.

During his visit, the chief minister also administered oath of newly elected representative body of Bara Press Club.

While speaking with media persons, Mahmood Khan appreciated their role in highlighting genuine issues of the society, saying, the role of media in contemporary world could not be ignored.

"We appreciate the efforts and struggle of the journalist community and expect that they will support the government in eradication of social evils", Mahmood Khan said.

He stated the provincial government has devised a 10 years developmental plan for development of the newly merged tribal districts keeping in view the priorities of local people.

He added that Rs 12 billion received from the Federal government had been utilized for developmental purposes whereas at least Rs 50 billion additional developmental funds will be utilized during the current fiscal year.

He clarified that the largest ever developmental budget for the tribal districts, amounting Rs 83 billion has been earmarked by the provincial government which will ensure speedy development of NMDs.

The chief minister stated that all developmental works will be done according to the wishes and preferences of elected representatives and people of Tribal Districts.

On the occasion, the CM also handed over Rs 50,000 cash aid to a poor child namely Hazir Khan son of Farhad Khan whose video of labour went viral on social media platforms earlier.

He also issued directives for the medical treatment of the child's mother, monthly stipend and all educational expenses of the child to be incurred from provincial exchequer.

He said that promises of the provincial government with Khasadar and levies force has been fulfilled; now this force became a part of provincial police and will get all the perks and privileges on the pattern of KP Police.

MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPA Shafiq Afridi, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and others also accompanied.