KP CM Inaugurates Various Uplift Schemes At District Battagram

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday inaugurated several development projects including newly constructed Mini Micro Hydropower Project Biari Allai at district Battagram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :

A 500 KW Mini Micro Hydropower Project has been completed at a cost of Rs. 7 million which will provide electricity to around 600 households, a number of schools, health units and Masajid etc.

The chief minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of government degree college Banna Allai and seven camping pods in Gallai Maidan Allai, which had been completed at a cumulative cost of Rs. 302 million.

He inaugurated two RCC Bridges Biari Khwar and Sheer Khwar completed at a cost of Rs. 57.961 million and 51.052 million respectively. Bateela Road was also inaugurated which was rehabilitated with the cost of Rs. 20 million.

The chief minister on the occasion also performed ground breaking of nine irrigation channels in the different areas of district Battagram which would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 Million and would irrigate 4360 acres of land.

Addressing the public gathering in Allai, the chief minister announced to give status of district to Tehsil Allai, and said previous rulers had not only plunged the country into a quagmire of foreign debts but they also indebted our upcoming generations.

He added that during the last two tenures foreign debts worth billions of rupees were borrowed which went into the pockets of those rulers instead of being spent on public welfare.

He said previous rulers looted the public exchequer and made their properties abroad, adding that the incumbent government was repaying installments of those external debts.

He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan would steer the country out of the prevailing crisis, adding that the PTI government under the sincere leadership of Imran Khan would leave a better and stronger Pakistan for the coming generations.

The chief minister said it was the responsibility of the government to take care of the common man. That's why the government was taking every possible step to give maximum relief to the people.

He said multiple programs had been launched to give relief to the general public and to reduce their problems and added that the Sehat Card Plus and Kissan Card were of vital importance.

Similarly, he said work on education Cards was also in progress to extend financial assistance to the talented students of the middle class. Besides, the Federal Government would shortly launch the Naya Pakistan Card to provide relief to the people.

Mahmood Khan said registration was underway to give subsidies on food items to deserving households under Ehsaas program, adding that the provincial government would contribute Rs. 13 billion for the purpose.

He went on saying that the incumbent provincial government was providing new furniture in the Schools with the cost of Rs. six Billion to facilitate the students, adding that a policy was also being formulated to recruit local teachers in the schools of remote areas.

He announced that provision of monthly stipend to Aima Masajid would be launched shortly whereas scholarship program for the students of seminaries had already been launched.

Mahmood Khan said promises made to the people were being fulfilled one by one. He promised that each and every penny of the public exchequer would be spent on the well being of people and no one would be allowed to rob rights of people.

He said eliminating corruption was an integral part of the priorities of incumbent government as people did support the government to eliminate the menace of corruption and point out wrong doings in the public sector projects. The government would take strict action against concerned, he said.

Mahmood Khan said purpose behind his visits to different districts of the province was to know about the issues of the general public and their swift battledress.

He said Malakand and Hazara Division would be divided into two parts in consultation with the people so that their issues could be addressed at local level.

Member National Assembly Muhammad Nawaz, Member Provincial Assembly Zubair Khan, Chief of Allai Nawabzada Akbar Namoos and others addressed the public gathering whereas Special Assistant to Chief Minister Taj Muhammad Tarand was also present on the occasion.

