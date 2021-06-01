KP CM inaugurates various uplift schemes in Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan during his visit to Haripur Tuesday inaugurated various developmental projects worth billions of rupees in the district.

Federal Minister Umar Ayub Khan, Provincial Minister Akbar Ayub Khan, Ex- Provincial Minister Yousaf Ayub Khan and other local PTI leaders were also present.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister were included 25-KM long Haripur Bypass road completed at a cost of Rs.4.9 billion, 34-KM long Lora Chowk to Kohala Bala road Project completed with the cost of Rs. 2.4 billion, Rehabilitation and re-modeling of Government Pilot Girls High school Haripur City at the cost of Rs. 174 million and dualization of 22-KM Hattar-Haripur Road being completed at the cost of Rs. 3.4 billion.

The chief minister also performed ground breaking of Khanpur to Karakurram Highway Road Project which would be completed with the estimated cost of Rs.479 million.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that incumbent government was going all out to materialize the Prime Minister's vision for establishing a welfare state adding that Sehat Card Plus was a practical step of the provincial government in that direction.

He said that under the scheme all the CNIC holders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could get free treatment facilities from empanelled government and private hospitals across the country and added that so far thousands of people have got this facility after its extension to 100% population of the province.

"Efforts are also underway to provide maximum facilities to people in other social sectors and multiple steps have already been taken to this end," he added.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also announced the establishment of a new medical college in district Haripur. He also announced a grant of Rs. 5.00 million for District Bar Haripur and Rs. 1.5 million for Ghazi Bar Association and said that his government was committed to give relief to each and every sector of the society.

He said that the provincial government was making every possible effort to meet the expectations of general public and all the promises made to people was being fulfilled one by one.

Mahmood Khan said that developmental schemes of vital importance have been identified to be included in the next fiscal budget and would be completed within the next two years.

He said special focus was being given to boosting industrial sector of the province to provide employment opportunities to people adding that work was in full swing on numerous industrial zones in the province. Public exchequer would be spent on public which is the manifesto of PTI government.

He urged the media to play its positive role in creating awareness amongst the public regarding government's initiatives taken in the public interest.

Earlier, representative delegations of local lawyers, traders, industrialists, Islamic scholars and PTI workers called on the Chief Minister and discussed the issues of their respective sectors.

The Chief Minister assured the delegates to resolve their issues on priority.

The Chief Minister also administered an oath to newly elected cabinets of Anjuman Tajaran district Haripur, PTI Women Wing and Youth Wing of district Haripur.