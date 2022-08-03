UrduPoint.com

KP CM Initiates To Hold Online Katchehries

Umer Jamshaid Published August 03, 2022 | 07:53 PM

KP CM initiates to hold Online katchehries

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday initiated to hold Online katchehries to address public issues

He formally launched this initiative by listening to the issues of the general public of the backward district Tank during the first online Katchehri held here at the Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

He formally launched this initiative by listening to the issues of the general public of the backward district Tank during the first online Katchehri held here at the Chief Minister's House on Wednesday.

During the online Katchehri held via video link, the people from different parts of district Tank raised their issues related to the various government departments.

The chief minister on the occasion, issued directives to the authorities concerned for immediate steps to resolve the issues and address the public grievances.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, administrative secretaries of provincial departments, district administration tank and higher authorities of police department also attended Online Katchehri.

