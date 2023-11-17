Open Menu

KP CM Inspects Services Delivery Outlets In Swabi District

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 11:25 PM

KP CM inspects services delivery outlets in Swabi district

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to Swabi district and inspected various public services delivery outlets including Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Government Higher Secondary School Kunda, City Police Station, and Patwar Khana Shah Mansoor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Friday paid a surprise visit to Swabi district and inspected various public services delivery outlets including Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Government Higher Secondary school Kunda, City Police Station, and Patwar Khana Shah Mansoor.

During his visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex, he went around various sections of the hospital including OPD, Emergency, ICU, Medical Wards, and Laboratory.

He also met with patients one by one and enquired about their health and facilities being provided by the hospital.

The chief minister was briefed about the development activities being carried out within the hospital.

Syed Arshad Hussain Shah expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the hospital and said that providing health care facilities in an efficient manner was the top priority of the provincial government, adding that the availability of medicines and other allied facilities in the hospitals be ensured at all costs for this purpose.

Later on, the chief minister visited Government Higher Secondary School Kunda where he inspected the ongoing construction and renovation works.

He expressed displeasure over the poor performance and issued directives to immediately suspend the principal and to initiate an inquiry against all the negligent officials.

Similarly, the Chief Minister during his surprise visit to Shah Mansoor Patwarkhana, expressed his displeasure over the poor performance of Patwari and other staff for non-completion of land records and ordered the suspension of the patwari on discrepancies in the Khasra Girdawri register.

He made it clear that the staff posted in Patwarkhanas should maintain records complete in all respects, and ensure the provision of services to the people in a transparent and efficient manner; no negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he directed.

The Chief Minister also visited the City Police Station Swabi where he was given a detailed briefing on the security arrangements of the police station and other related matters.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Police Station Visit Swabi All Government Top

Recent Stories

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

Pak envoy meets US ambassador to EU in Brussels

3 minutes ago
 People to vote for PML-N to complete many developm ..

People to vote for PML-N to complete many development Engineer Khurram Dastagir ..

3 minutes ago
 Stocks struggle to end week on high note

Stocks struggle to end week on high note

4 minutes ago
 BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null ..

BHC declares former MPA’s disqualification null and void

4 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

1 minute ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

1 minute ago
Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected Preside ..

Solangi felicitates Maldives newly elected President, Vice President during offi ..

1 minute ago
 DC urges parental support in polio eradication dri ..

DC urges parental support in polio eradication drive

1 minute ago
 Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka Inter ..

Pakistani stall captivates visitors at Dhaka International Charity Bazaar

1 minute ago
 Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & ..

Caretaker setup to remain impartial, ensure free & fair elections: Caretaker Pr ..

28 minutes ago
 PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

PM grieved over death of Gohar Ayub Khan

28 minutes ago
 AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment ..

AJK blessed with huge opportunities of investment in different fields: President ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan