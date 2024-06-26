KP CM Lauded For Sanctioning Funds For Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The elected members of the National and Provincial assemblies from Kohat have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur for sanctioning funds for the repair of transformers in the district.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Finance Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, former Federal Interior Minister and Senior PTI Leader Shehryar Afridi MNA and Members of the Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan and Daud Afridi Advocate in a joint press release expressed their heartfelt thanks to chief minister for sanctioning a huge amount of Rs.30 million for the repair and maintenance of transformers in Kohat has won the hearts of the people.
They said It was the long standing demand of people of Kohat which was hounoured by the Chief Minister.
They have expressed the hope, keeping in view the needs and demands of the people of Kohat, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will generously provide maximum funds for other important sectors also in the same way.
They said together they are moving ahead with mutual consultation and consensus for the development and prosperity of Kohat, and it will surely have a very positive and far-reaching impact on the entire district.
