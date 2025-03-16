Open Menu

KP CM Lauds Bravery Of Police, Security Forces In Combating Incidents Of Terrorism

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has lauded the bravery and sacrifices of the province's police and security forces in combating terrorism across various districts on Saturday.

Addressing recent incidents, Gandapur praised the Karak police for courageously repelling a terrorist attack, emphasizing that such bravery is a testament to the resilience and dedication of the province's law enforcement agencies.

Offering prayers for the martyrs, he stated, "The sacrifices of our fallen heroes will never be forgotten. Their courage has written an enduring legacy in the fight against terrorism.

"

Gandapur further highlighted that the ongoing battle against terrorism is being fought with the support and cooperation of the public. Despite financial challenges, billions of rupees have been allocated to strengthen the police force.

He also emphasized efforts to enhance the operational capacity of the police by procuring advanced weapons and essential equipment. New training centers are being established to provide professional training to police personnel.

"We are utilizing all available resources to eliminate terrorism from the region," Gandapur asserted, reiterating his government's commitment to ensuring peace and security in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

