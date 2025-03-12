KP CM Lauds Provincial Cabinet's Performance, Highlights Economic Growth, Reforms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday praised the outstanding performance of the provincial cabinet over the past year, emphasizing significant progress in economic stability and development initiatives.
Speaking during the 27th meeting of the provincial cabinet, attended by cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and relevant administrative secretaries, the CM highlighted the financial turnaround achieved under his leadership, said an official release.
“When we assumed office, the treasury had funds sufficient for only 15 days of salaries. Today, we have a surplus of over Rs 150 billion,” Gandapur stated.
He credited the government's strategic financial management, noting that no new taxes were imposed, nor were existing rates increased, yet provincial revenue saw an increase of over 50 percent (pc).
Highlighting key achievements, Gandapur mentioned the revival of the Sehat Card scheme, which had been discontinued earlier. Not only was it reinstated, but the rates were also increased by 30pc.
He further noted the clearance of Rs 87 billion in pending dues and the establishment of a Rs 30 billion Debt Management Fund to ensure financial sustainability.
For industrial development, an 18 billion-rupee project to establish a power transmission line for affordable electricity was initiated.
The government also launched a flagship solarization project to convert homes, government buildings, educational institutions, and health centers to solar power.
The CM emphasized that since taking office, there has been no delay in salary or pension payments, and the government has avoided taking new loans. Additionally, Rs 30 billion in new development funds have been allocated to accelerate progress.
Key decisions made during the cabinet meeting included the approval of funds for the establishment of the KP Judicial Officers Welfare Fund, allocation for the Judicial academy in Regi Model Town, and the creation of new positions within the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat. Funds were also sanctioned for the construction of an auditorium at Abbottabad Public school.
Furthermore, financial support was approved for KP athletes participating in the National Games in Karachi, alongside the appointment of a CEO for the Faculty of Paramedics and Allied Health Sciences.
CM Gandapur concluded by asserting that the government's strategic initiatives and fiscal discipline have set new benchmarks for progress in the province.
