UrduPoint.com

KP CM Launches 5-day Long Anti-polio Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 09:23 PM

KP CM launches 5-day long anti-polio campaign

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children at Police Services Hospital Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children at Police Services Hospital Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Amer Sultan Tareen, Coordinator EOC, Asif Raheem, Team Lead N Stop, Dr Hafeezullah Khan, Team Lead UNICEF, Dr Andrew, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Lead WHO, Waheed Kamran and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was fully committed to eradicate polio virus from the province and with the cooperation of its partners concrete steps were being taken to this end.

He appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated and cooperate with anti-polio teams in stamping out the crippling virus from the province.

As per details, more than 2.58 million children will be vaccinated in 25 districts of the province in the campaign starting from June 27, 2022.

The campaign will be carried out in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Tank, D. I. Khan, South Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber districts while partial campaign will be carried out in Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur, Hangu, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Chitral Lower & Upper having Afghan Refugees Camps and bordering Union Councils with Afghanistan.

As many as 11473 teams have been constituted for the campaign out of which 10176 are mobile teams, 669 fixed team, 558 transit teams and 70 roaming teams. Some 14,000 Police officials will be deployed on the security of polio-teams.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio Mobile Hangu Mansehra Mardan Lead Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Upper Dir Haripur Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Tank Buner Imtiaz Ali June From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

KU announces MA IR Final External Exams 2019-20 re ..

KU announces MA IR Final External Exams 2019-20 results

2 minutes ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

3 minutes ago
 LG Elections-2022: Candidates carry out door to do ..

LG Elections-2022: Candidates carry out door to door political campaign

3 minutes ago
 Over 8.374m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 8.374m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing ..

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 11 more Kashmiris

3 minutes ago
 Opposition suggests devising strategy to stop use ..

Opposition suggests devising strategy to stop use of drugs, control street crime ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.