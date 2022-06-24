KP CM launches 5-day long anti-polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio drive by administering drops to children at Police Services Hospital Peshawar.

Provincial Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Secretary Health Amer Sultan Tareen, Coordinator EOC, Asif Raheem, Team Lead N Stop, Dr Hafeezullah Khan, Team Lead UNICEF, Dr Andrew, Technical Focal Person EOC, Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah, Team Lead WHO, Waheed Kamran and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the provincial government was fully committed to eradicate polio virus from the province and with the cooperation of its partners concrete steps were being taken to this end.

He appealed to the parents to get their children vaccinated and cooperate with anti-polio teams in stamping out the crippling virus from the province.

As per details, more than 2.58 million children will be vaccinated in 25 districts of the province in the campaign starting from June 27, 2022.

The campaign will be carried out in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, Tank, D. I. Khan, South Waziristan, Peshawar, Khyber districts while partial campaign will be carried out in Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Mohmand, Buner, Swabi, Kurram, Mohmand, Bajaur, Hangu, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, Dir Lower, Dir Upper and Chitral Lower & Upper having Afghan Refugees Camps and bordering Union Councils with Afghanistan.

As many as 11473 teams have been constituted for the campaign out of which 10176 are mobile teams, 669 fixed team, 558 transit teams and 70 roaming teams. Some 14,000 Police officials will be deployed on the security of polio-teams.