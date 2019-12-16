KP CM launches anti-polio campaign to vaccinate 6.752mln children

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Monday launched anti-polio campaign to vaccinate 6.752 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during five days campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said it was a matter of grave concern that new polio cases had surfaced in the province, but he reiterated that the government had firm resolve to eradicate the deadly virus and make the province completely a polio-free region.

He said that parents' refusals were impediments in way of polio eradication but hastened to add that the provincial government were amicably tackling those cases and resolving the issue through dialogues successfully.

He said that that this strategy on addressing refusal cases had worked and was yielding better results.

He said it would be ensured that not a single child was left during the anti polio campaign, adding this year 54 cases were reported from Bannu and North Waziristan which was a challenge not only for the government but the residents of those areas too.

He said all stakeholders and each individual of the society had to come forward and play his or her role to make the drive a complete success.

The CM said great sacrifices had been rendered for eradication of polio from the province and the country and martyrdom of 76 people for this cause was testament to this effect.

Meanwhile, the health department told APP that all arrangements for national immunization days (NID) campaign had been completed in the province, constituting 22,925 teams to administer anti polio drops and Vitamin A to children under five to boost their immunity against the fatal virus disease.

A total 22925 teams including 19783 mobile, 1848 fixed, 1098 transit and 196 roaming teams have been constituted for the campaign that would door to door and house to house to vaccinate kids.

The Government has taken strict security measures to ensure safety and security of polio workers. All logistic support has been provided to these teams to ensure conducive environment to field workers and the smooth execution of the campaign.

The official urged the parents to pay no attention to anti-polio propaganda and ensure that they get polio vaccine in the campaign so that they have enough immunity to fight with the virus and protected from permanent disability.