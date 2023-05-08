KP CM launches drug-free KP drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday launched an anti-narcotics campaign across the province as part of efforts to make KP drug-free.

Under the drive, a walk was led by the chief minister from the Chief Minister House to the Civil Secretariat and was participated by the members of the provincial cabinet, government officials, representatives of private organizations and students.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM congratulated the Excise and Narcotics Control Department on the implementation of the drug-free KP campaign.

He said under the campaign, awareness walks would be arranged throughout the province to educate the public, especially youth about the destructive effects of drugs on health.

Azam Khan said steps would be taken for the rehabilitation of drug addicts and to curb drug peddling and selling.

Referring to a survey, the CM said that 6.7 million of Pakistan's population was addicted to drugs, including 22 percent of women, adding that 11 percent of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa population was suffering from drug addiction.

Expressing concern over an increasing trend of drug use among youth, he emphasised conducting rigorous campaigns to save future generations from drug addiction.

According to official data available with APP, the Excise and Narcotics Control department seized 2001.371 kg of hashish, 209.1025 kg of heroin, 304.915 kg of opium, 69.591kg of Ice drug and 2498.875kg of alcohol from July 2022 to April 18, 2023.

During the period, 217 cases were registered while 239 accused were arrested.