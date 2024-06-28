Open Menu

KP CM Launches Five Day Anti-polio Campaign In Province

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 02:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur Friday officially launched the five days anti polio campaign by administering drops to children.

The five-day anti-polio campaign will continue from July 1 to July 5, says a press release issued here by Emergency Operation Center (EOC) KP.

Under the campaign, anti-polio drops will be administered in six complete districts of KP including Swabi, Swat, Tank, North Waziristan, South Waziristan Lower, and South Waziristan Upper.

Similarly, this campaign will also be conducted in specific union councils of five districts, including 22 union councils of D.I. Khan, three of Peshawar and one each of Karam, Bannu and Lakky Marwat.

Under the campaign, a total of 12 lakh 99 thousand children have been set as the target of anti-polio vaccination.

Around 9,921 teams have been formed for this purpose and about 15,000 security personnel will be deployed to protect the polio teams, the Chief Minister was told.

It is encouraging that no case of polio has been reported so far this year, said Chief Minister.

We have to make the country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa polio free, Ali Amin Gandapur added.

He said eliminating polio virus is also among the top priorities of the government and parents are requested to give their children anti-polio shots and protect them from life-long disability.

All sections of the society will have to play their individual and collective role to rid the province of polio virus.

Frontline polio workers are our heroes, parents should fully support door-to-door polio works, remarked Chief Minister.

He expressed great regard for the sacrifices of polio workers and forces personnel who laid down their lives during in line of duty.

More Stories From Pakistan