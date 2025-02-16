KP CM launches Spring Plantation Campaign 2025

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur formally launched the Spring 2025 Tree Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling on the lawn of the CM House.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Arshad Ayub, Special Assistant to CM for Environment and Forests Musawir Khan, as well as senior officials from the Environment and Forest Department and Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

During a briefing on the campaign, officials informed the chief minister that the province has set a target of 2.6 million trees to be planted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the campaign adding that the initiative includes both regular and fruit-bearing trees. It was further informed that 892,000 saplings would be planted in the Central-Southern Forest Region,

1,057,000 saplings in Northern Forest Region and 864,000 saplings in Malakand Forest Region.

To achieve this target, 2 million saplings will be distributed among the public for plantation while the Forest Department itself will plant 560,000 saplings.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a special tree plantation drive under the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA).

Officials briefed him that under this initiative, 82,544 trees will be planted in the provincial capital this year, along with 480,000 seasonal plants, which will be planted twice a year.

These plantations will be carried out in Hayatabad, Regi Model Town, GT Road, Jamrud Road, Ring Road, Motorway, and Northern Bypass. Additionally, 1,300 climbers will be planted on BRT flyovers and pillars.

Officials further said that in the last three years, 191,202 trees have been planted under the PDA.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister directed the officials to prioritize environment-friendly and fruit-bearing trees in the plantation drive.

He also emphasized the need to plant trees within educational institutions and to ensure the proper maintenance and care of the saplings.

He termed tree plantation as a national duty and urged the public to actively participate in the campaign to achieve its objectives.

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into a green province, in line with the vision of the founding chairman. He stressed that tree plantation is the most effective way to combat the negative impacts of climate change and urged citizens to play their role in this crucial initiative.

