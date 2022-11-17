UrduPoint.com

KP CM Lays Foundation Stone Of Swat Motorway Phase-II

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 08:03 PM

KP CM lays foundation stone of Swat Motorway Phase-II

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 80 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase-II starting from Chakdara to Fatehpur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday laid the foundation stone of 80 kilometers long Swat Motorway Phase-II starting from Chakdara to Fatehpur.

This motorway will be completed at a cost of Rs36.404 billion and the project would be constructed by December 2024.

The chief minister was told that it will consist nine interchanges and eight bridges on River Swat besides interlinking with different highways of Malakand Division.

Mahmood Khan said it was mega road communication project that would benefit a large number of people.

He said it was a gift of the provincial government for the people of KP especially Malakand division and Swat.

Related Topics

