KP CM Leads Drugs Awareness Walk

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan here on Monday led a drugs awareness walk to sensitize the masses against its negative effects on society.

The walk was held under the aegis of the Excise, Taxation, and Anti Narcotics Control Department, Peshawar.

The walk was also attended by members of the caretaker cabinet, officials of different government departments, organizations, and members of civil society.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans against the negative effects of drug additions. Later, the participants dispersed.

