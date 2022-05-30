UrduPoint.com

KP CM Mahmood Condoles Miangul's Demise In Tragic Road Accident

May 30, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Monday condoled the sad demise of Shahzada Miangul Adnan Aurangzeb in a fatal traffic accident.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, "May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace, and grant courage to members to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

" Mahmood said that he was standing with the Miangul family in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Miangul Aurangzeb belonged to the former Royal Family of Swat.

