KP CM Mahmood Khan casts vote in Senate by election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Monday polled his vote in the by-election for general seat of the Senate of Pakistan.

Polling expedited in KP Assembly where the lawmakers are exercising their rights of votes in favour of their favourite candidate.

The seat was fallen vacant after the resignation of Senator Ayub Afridi.

The polling will continue till 4pm. So far over 110 votes have been polled and the number would increased further after Zuhar prayer.