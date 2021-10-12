UrduPoint.com

KP CM Mahmood Khan Constitutes Special Panel On Traffic Problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday constituted a committee headed by the Provincial Minister for Finance & Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra to resolve traffic related problems in the provincial capital.

The committee was constituted during a meeting held here Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair. Besides, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Special Assistant to KP CM on Information, Kamran Bangash, and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail matters relating to resolution of traffic problems in the city on a permanent basis. Beside, the Special Assistant Kamran Bangash over concerned stakeholders will also be members of the committee.

The committee has been tasked to formulate a short-term and long-term plan with a period of 15 days to resolve the traffic related problems of the city on permanent basis.

The meeting also decided to issue notices to all those plazas that lack parking facilities to make parking arrangements within a period of one month, otherwise indiscriminate action would be taken against them.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister directed the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) to launch an awareness campaign regarding traffic laws.

Similarly, he also directed initiating of large-scale awareness regarding the use of helmet and fastening of seatbelt and then taken stern action against the violators.

