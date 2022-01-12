KP CM Mahmood Khan expresses grief over loss of lives in roof collapse

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Wednesday expressed sorrow over the loss of five precious lives in a roof collapse incident on Arbab Road here on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased and granted the courage to their heirs to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government is standing by the family at this critical juncture.

