UrduPoint.com

KP CM Mahmood Khan Grieved Over Martyrdom Of Security Forces' Personnel

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2022 | 05:08 PM

KP CM Mahmood Khan grieved over martyrdom of security forces' personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of personnel of the security forces including a captain and a Lance Naik in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Makeen area of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of personnel of the security forces including a captain and a Lance Naik in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Makeen area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to grant courage to them to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the nation saluted the country's security forces for offering supreme sacrifices to ensure peace in the country.

He said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the country's security forces in war against the menace of terrorism.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Fire Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Exchange

Recent Stories

Thailand industrial production index falls in Febr ..

Thailand industrial production index falls in February

53 seconds ago
 China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relat ..

China's foreign ministry clarifies nature of relationship Russia

56 seconds ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns terrorist att ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC

57 seconds ago
 World Autism Awareness Day to be mark on April 2

World Autism Awareness Day to be mark on April 2

1 minute ago
 Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees fo ..

Scholz, Zelenskyy Discussed Security Guarantees for Ukraine, Germany Ready for T ..

11 minutes ago
 UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community o ..

UVAS Dairy-Beef Project Team organised Community of Practice Workshop

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.