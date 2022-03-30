KP CM Mahmood Khan grieved over martyrdom of security forces' personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of personnel of the security forces including a captain and a Lance Naik in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Makeen area of South Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of personnel of the security forces including a captain and a Lance Naik in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Makeen area of South Waziristan.

In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to grant courage to them to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the nation saluted the country's security forces for offering supreme sacrifices to ensure peace in the country.

He said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the country's security forces in war against the menace of terrorism.