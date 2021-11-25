KP CM Mahmood Khan inaugurates uplift projects in Batagram

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday inaugurated different uplift projects including 500KW mini macro hydropower project Biyari Alai constructed with an cost of Rs7 million to provide better services to people

BATAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Thursday inaugurated different uplift projects including 500KW mini macro hydropower project Biyari Alai constructed with an cost of Rs7 million to provide better services to people.

Biyari Alai project would help provide inexpensive electricity to around 600 households, schools, health units and mosques. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Government Degree College Bana Alai, which are being completed with an estimated cost of Rs272 million.

Mahmood Khan inaugurated camping pods at Alai Gulai Maidan and Rs30 million have been spent on establishment of seven different camping pods in the area to bolster tourism.

He also inaugurated RCC Piyari and Sher Khwar bridge constructed with an estimated cost of Rs57.1 million and Rs51 million respectively. The Chief Minister also inaugurated construction and extension of Bateela Road completed with an estimated cost of Rs20 million.

Mahmood Khan also laid foundation stone of nine different irrigation channels, which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs50 million and to irrigate 4,360 acres land.