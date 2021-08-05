UrduPoint.com

KP CM Mahmood Khan Leads Big Protest Rally To Condemn IIOJK's Illegal Annexation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 03:12 PM

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Thursday led a big protest rally in connection with Kashmir Exploitation Day to strongly condemn an illegal annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley

Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants to the Chief Minister, Civil Servants, Government officials, human rights activists, members from civil society, elites of the City besides students and people in large number attended the Kashmir Exploitation Day's rally.

Prominent among those, who attended the Kashmir Black Day rally include Provincial Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Special education and Information, Kamran Bangash and others.

The rally started from Chief Minister Secretariat and marched up to Khyber Road. They raised full-throated slogans to denounce an abolition of special status of IIOJK by fascist Modi Government on August 5, 2019.

The charged participants were holdings Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags, placards and banners with full throated slogans such as "Indian occupational forces go out of Kashmir, Kashmir banay ga Pakistan and Kashmir's jugular vein of Pakistan." The rally was later dispersed peacefully at Chief Minister Secretariat.

KP's people and Kashmiris observed Kashmir Exploitation Day to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris on completion of two years military siege and scrapping of special status of IIOJK.

Two years ago on August 5, 2019, the fascist Modi Government had scrapped special constitutional status of IIOJK and put the entire held valley into prison, depriving them from all civil,constitutional and legal rights besides human rights.

To denounce Indian Government's illegal and unilateral actions, people of KP expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris and deplored the continued atrocities, human rights' abuses, extra judicial killings in fake encounters and state terrorism in the occupied territory.

