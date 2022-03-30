UrduPoint.com

KP CM Mahmood Khan Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On FC

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 05:08 PM

KP CM Mahmood Khan strongly condemns terrorist attack on FC

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on FC line in Tank and sought a report about the incident from the authorities concerned

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on FC line in Tank and sought a report about the incident from the authorities concerned.

In a message, the Chief Minister said such cowardly attacks could not shake resolve and dampen the spirit of security forces to wipe out the scourge of terrorism from the country.

He said the entire nation stood by the security forces in the war on terror and added that terrorists would fail in their nefarious designs.

He paid homage to the sacrifices of the country's security forces, saying the FC had made supreme sacrifices for ensuring peace in the country.

He also expresses heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to them to bear the loss with patience.

He also prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

