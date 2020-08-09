KP CM marks urban forest day; 1 bln trees to be planted in KP: Kamran Bangash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Sunday kicked off urban forest project in the province by planting saplings at Bacha Khan International Airport and Regi Model Town here.

KP Government spokesman Kamran Bangash told media that like other parts of the country Urban Forest Day and Tiger Force Day is being observed in the province and the urban forest project was part of the initiatives in connection with the day.

He said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government would plant as many as 1 billion trees across the province under the Urban Forest Project, adding that for the purpose 853 sites have been identified.

He said that Forest department, Local Government, district administrations and Public Health Department would jointly participate in the drive to achieve the target.

Bangash said that in KP on 2000 acre of land some 2,000,000 plants would be planted while the Local Government department has donated 400 kanal of land in Mardan district for growing of two urban forests.

In KP he said all cabinet member, MPAs and public representatives would monitor and participated in the campaign, adding for the first time in history of tribal districts the campaign is being carried out at massive level.

He said all tribal parliamentarians, public representatives and district administrations are engaged in the drive.

Bangash said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan are concerned to mitigate the effects of climate change.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the past PTI government in KP planted as 1.2 billion tree across the province under billion tree afforestation project which received great recognition by world community and international bodies.

He said this time on the directives of PM 10 billion plants would be planted across the country out of which KP province committed to plant 1 billion saplings.