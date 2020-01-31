UrduPoint.com
KP CM meeting with PM part of routine matter: :Spokesman for KP Government, Ajmal Khan Wazir

Spokesman for KP Government, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday said that meeting of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan was a part of routine matter and nothing special to be ponder upon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Spokesman for KP Government, Ajmal Khan Wazir here Friday said that meeting of the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan with Prime Minister Imran Khan was a part of routine matter and nothing special to be ponder upon.

Commenting on the PM-CM meeting, Ajmal Wazir said the chief minister has appraised the prime minister about development projects underway in the province and the progress achieved so far in this regard.

He said the prime minister has lauded the performance of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the province.

It merits mention here that the meeting got importance as it held after the sacking of three KP ministers by the KP chief minister over violation of party discipline.

