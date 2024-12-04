KP CM Meets Injured PTI Workers Who Fell From Container During Islamabad Protest
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 08:05 PM
Ali Amin Gandapur assures PTI worker full support for treatment, condemns violence against peaceful protesters
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday met with an injured PTI worker in Peshawar who was pushed down from a container during the Islamabad protest.
The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, where Ali Amin assured full support for the worker's treatment. He strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protestors, terming it unacceptable.
Ali Amin Gandapur stated that party workers are an asset and the true "Tigers" of the party's founding chairman.
He promised that the families of injured and martyred workers would not be left alone.
He also expressed determination to secure the early release of the party's founding chairman.
A video of the PTI worker falling from a container during the Islamabad protest on November 26 went viral.
Previously, Information Minister Atta Tarar commented on the incident, saying that the individual claimed to have been praying on the container but actually he was making a TikTok video.
