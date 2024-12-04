Open Menu

KP CM Meets Injured PTI Workers Who Fell From Container During Islamabad Protest

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 04, 2024 | 08:05 PM

KP CM meets injured PTI workers who fell from container during Islamabad protest

Ali Amin Gandapur assures PTI worker full support for treatment, condemns violence against peaceful protesters

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2024) Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday met with an injured PTI worker in Peshawar who was pushed down from a container during the Islamabad protest.

The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's House in Peshawar, where Ali Amin assured full support for the worker's treatment. He strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protestors, terming it unacceptable.

Ali Amin Gandapur stated that party workers are an asset and the true "Tigers" of the party's founding chairman.

He promised that the families of injured and martyred workers would not be left alone.

He also expressed determination to secure the early release of the party's founding chairman.

A video of the PTI worker falling from a container during the Islamabad protest on November 26 went viral.

Previously, Information Minister Atta Tarar commented on the incident, saying that the individual claimed to have been praying on the container but actually he was making a TikTok video.

Related Topics

Injured Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Punjab November From

Recent Stories

PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separatio ..

PAA hosts e-Kacheri for first time after separation from CAA

10 minutes ago
 Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to with ..

Man murdered his cousin, cut off his thumb to withdraw Rs1m from ATM arrested

19 minutes ago
 Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense for ..

Japan embassy celebrates its 70th self-Defense forces Day

19 minutes ago
 CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

CM condoles death of Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

19 minutes ago
 HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' ..

HEC trains 128 master trainers in PhD supervisors' capacity building programme

19 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in May-9 cases

19 minutes ago
Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

Ceremony marks one year of establishment of BFCs

19 minutes ago
 Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik lai ..

Former naval chief Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik laid to rest in Lahore

22 minutes ago
 Deepfake technology being used as weapon against w ..

Deepfake technology being used as weapon against women: Azma

22 minutes ago
 Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to r ..

Attractive vehicle number registration scheme to remain open till Dec 31

22 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet a ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Cabinet abolishes deceased quota, refor ..

22 minutes ago
 Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melod ..

Islamabad set for makeover: Saidpur Village, Melody Market, Srinagar Highway to ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan