KP CM Meets Public, Distributes Eid Gifts Among Children

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur met with political workers, local dignitaries, and other members of the society who have arrived at his residence to great him on the second of day of Eid-ul-Fitr here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he distributed eid gifts among to children, saying the Eid was meant to spread joy among others.

On the instructions of the chief minister, sweets were distributed among police officers, traffic wardens, and other law enforcement personnel who were on duty to protect the public during Eid.

He lauded the services of the police officers, who are serving on the frontlines in the fight against terrorism and playing a vital role in maintaining peace.

The district administration officials on the instructions of the chief minister visited hospitals and other places during Eid and met with patients, attendants, and travelers, distributing sweets among them.

The chief minister observed,”those who were away from their homes are our brothers, and we share their hardships."

Similarly, Commissioner Zafarul islam, and Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman, also visited the central jail, where they interacted with the inmates.

APP/slm

