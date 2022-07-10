KP CM offers Eid prayer at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan here Sunday morning offered Eidul Azha prayer at Governor House mosque.

Provincial Minister for Labour Shaukat Yousafzai, Senator Dost Muhammad Mehsud, Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangadh, IGP Moazam Jah Ansari and others senior officials also offered Eid prayers.

Special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan was offered.