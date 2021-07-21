UrduPoint.com
KP CM Offers Eid Prayer With SOPs

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan offered Eid ul Azha prayer at CM Secretariat on Wednesday with complete observance of COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He was accompanied by members of provincial cabinet including Shaukat Yousafzai and Kamran Bangash while KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, KP Police Chief Moazzam Jah Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

After the Eid prayer, special prayers were offered for the well being of Muslim Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

KP CM also observed social distancing during exchange of Eid greetings with people.

He urged people to share happiness with the needy people of the society on the occasion of Eid. He further advised the people to take special care of their loved ones and stay at home and stay safe, recounting those doctors, paramedical staff as well as law enforcement forces that are performing their duties on the day of Eid are commendable.

