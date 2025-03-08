Open Menu

KP CM Officially Launches Flagship "Solarization Of Houses" Project

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP CM officially launches flagship "Solarization of Houses" project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has officially launched the provincial government's flagship initiative, "Solarization of Houses."

An official communique issued here on Saturday said that in the first phase, under the first category, a total of 32,500 households will receive free solar units. These units include solar panels, batteries, fans, lights, and other essential accessories.

The selection of beneficiaries was conducted through an e-balloting process to ensure transparency.

The project received an overwhelming response, with more than 2.538 million online applications submitted for solar system allocation.

The total estimated cost of the Solarization of Houses project is Rs 20 billion.

This initiative aims to provide sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions to households, reducing reliance on conventional power sources and promoting clean energy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Recent Stories

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

51 seconds ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

2 hours ago
 Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023

4 hours ago
 Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

4 hours ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

5 hours ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

10 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

15 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan